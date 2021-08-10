Woking Citizens Advice to hold fundraising auction

This huge teddy is on offer from The Entertainer

WOKING Citizens Advice (CAB) is staging an online fundraising auction of items ranging from a collection of special cupcakes to a flight experience in a light aircraft.

A host of local businesses has donated lots to bid for, including restaurants, salons, bakers and fitness providers.

CAB volunteer Ellie George said: “We have some fabulous items to bid for, to help us continue to provide our clients with free, confidential and independent, general advice.

“There has been an increase in the numbers of people who need help with benefits, housing problems, debt, employment and relationship issues following the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to be there for them.”

The 19 lots up for grabs are:

A £50 voucher for a meal at Balaka in Horsell; A bespoke bouquet from Poppies and Peonies florists in Horsell; An edible flowers celebration cake form Goldfinch Kitchen in Woking; Two tickets and hospitality at a Woking Football Club match; A selection of books from Woking Waterstones.

A £20 pamper voucher from Norsworthys Health and Beauty at Horsell; A lifesize teddy bear from The Entertainer at Woking; A £10 gift voucher from Sophie Sews at Horsell; A four-ball round at West Byfleet Golf Club.

Special cupcakes made by Margot’s Bakes and Cakes

A weekend family pass at David Lloyd health club at Kingfield; A wash, cut and blow dry at Studio 101 in Horsell; A private flight for two or three people at Fairoaks Airport; A one-hour taster session at Profound Fitness Studio in Mayford.

A box of cupcakes from Margot’s Bakes and Cakes in Windlesham; Dinner for two at Côte Brasserie in Woking; A basket of ironing by Noreen; A £15 voucher for Bar + Fair in The Peacocks Centre; A private reformer session at HKôre Studios in Wood Street; A semi-private session for two at HKôre Studios.

“All you need to do is browse the items on our website and decide how much you would like to bid for anything that takes your interest,” said Ellie. The auction, via www.wokingcab.org/auction, closes at midnight on Friday 20 August.