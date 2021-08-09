Sky Sports commentator hosts charity golf day for hospice

GOLF enthusiasts have raised more than £15,000 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices through an event hosted by a TV commentor whose father was cared for by the charity.

Twenty teams of four took part in Richard Boxall’s tournament at Foxhills Golf Club in Ottershaw on Tuesday last week.

Richard Boxall (centre) with trick shot expert Jeremy Dale (left) and event organiser Julian Wakeling

They paid £600 a team to enter and auctions of donated items on the day brought the total proceeds to £15,215, with contributions still being made via a fundraising website.

Richard, a former Professional golfer who is now a Sky Sports golf commentator, is a strong supporter of the hospice. One of its rooms was named after his father, Colin, after he raised more than £40,000 at an event in 2019.

Last week. the golfers enjoyed an English breakfast at Foxhills before going out for a shotgun start to the competition – where teams started at the same time from different holes.

A new Honda Jazz SE was on offer from hospice supporter Trident Honda at Ottershaw was on offer to a golfer who achieved a hole in one but there was no winner on this occasion.

Entertainment during the day was provided by professional golfer Jeremy Dale, who demonstrated some of the feats he performs on his Trick Shot Show

After a three-course dinner, a guest put in the top bid of £1,100 in a silent auction for a round at the exclusive Renaissance Club in North Berwick, where this year’s Scottish Open competition is held. In an open auction, a four-ball round at St George’s in Weybridge went for £900.

The event was organised by Julian Wakeling, founder of The Health and Wellbeing Golf Trust who is the hospice charity’s volunteer golf ambassador.

“The day was an opportunity to raise the hospice’s profile,” he said. “We wanted to use the power of golf to spread the word about its work and emphasis the fact that the hospice is a valuable community asset.”

Richard said: It has been an extremely tough year for everybody and especially our charities, which have limited fundraising opportunities during the pandemic.

“My family benefited personally from the exceptional care the hospice provided looking after my late dad. The staff have continued to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic and provide critical support to our NHS.”

He is hoping that the golf day proceeds will reach £20,000. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com – search for Richard Boxall Charity Golf Day.