Fun farewell to leave children with happy memories

TREATS in bubbles were enjoyed by children at a St John’s infant school, as they relished a leaving party that was still great fun despite the coronavirus restrictions.

Marshmallows being toasted on an open fire

The Oaktree School was determined that its Year Two pupils who are moving on should still have an end-of-year celebration during the current challenging times.

Normal school activities such as trips and excursions, and much of the usual social engagement, have had to be reduced or cancelled, but a special day of fun was arranged to bid the leavers farewell.

The children stayed in the Fox, Rabbit and Owl class bubbles on Monday to enjoy watching circus acts and take part in outdoor activities.

Stuart the juggler impresses with his Indian clubs act

During the morning’s main activities, members of a circus workshop taught traditional circus skills such as juggling and plate spinning. Marshmallows were toasted on a fire pit and feet were cooled in an inflatable paddling pool.

The day was rounded off with traditional party games and then the whole year group of three classes came together to engage with one another for the first time in many months.

Lunch took the form of a street party and there were fairground games in the playground.

Year Two group leader Sian Santos-Lewis said: “We wish our Year Two pupils the very best for the future. We provided them with a fantastic send-off and a final memory of their time at our school.”

