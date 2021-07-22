Reward offered after more incidents of indecent exposure

CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a £5,000 reward for information after a series of indecent sexual exposures in and around Woking.

The most recent incidents took place on Wednesday of last week (14 July), near Woodlands Avenue, between 8.45pm and 8.50pm, and on Saturday 3 July at around 8.15am when a man exposed himself to a woman on a path leading to the Basingstoke Canal in Brookwood.

They are the latest in a string of offences over a large stretch of the Basingstoke Canal towpath, involving a range of female victims, from young teenagers to much older people, who were flashed at, or approached, in an intimidating and suspicious way.

Glenys Balchin, regional manager for Surrey and Sussex at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “It is unacceptable that people are made to feel afraid to go for a walk in their local area because of these brazen and indiscriminate incidents, which need to stop. This is why our charity has kept the appeal open and available.

Do you recognise this man? He exposed himself to a woman walking through Horsell Park last month and groped her bottom before running away

“Every day, more than a thousand people trust us with their anonymous information. Nobody will know you contacted us, only you.

“Please call 999 as soon as you’re able to if you find yourself a victim of a sexual exposure. It is important to trust your instincts and if you think a situation is getting worse, find a way to escape.

“Put a distance between yourself and the other person if you can. The police assure us that they are regularly present in the area, however do always remain vigilant and careful when in the vicinity.”

Woking Borough Commander David Bentley said: “We know someone will know something in the community about who is carrying out these offences.

“Does somebody have a routine that would match the location of these incidents? Have you seen anybody acting suspiciously in this area? Do you know somebody who is out relatively early in the morning or out at these times? Do you know or suspect who is responsible? Maybe you have dashcam footage or CCTV images that may reveal something helpful for the investigation.

“Woking Police are keen to appeal for information from anyone who may suspect who is committing these offences. Any piece of information could be valuable and could be the missing piece of the investigation. You can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously with what you know.”

The reward is for information the charity receives exclusively – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people linked to the sexual exposure incidents.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward.