Chamber networking exhibition is back

WOKING Chamber of Commerce has announced that, after a two-year break due to the pandemic, its popular exhibition – Woking Means Business – is back.

Former Woking Mayor, Tony Branagan (left) and executive committee member, Mike Harvey, representing the Woking Chamber of Commerce on their stand at the 2019 exhibition

With the closure of the HG Wells conference centre, the business exhibition’s regular venue since 2004, this year’s event will take place at Woking Leisure Centre on 14 October. Regarded as the annual meeting place for hundreds of small and medium sized businesses locally, the atmosphere is always friendly and the networking is fantastic.

Thanks to generous support of Woking Borough Council, the chamber is offering free stands to its members, to other Woking-based companies and to previous exhibitors with a strong involvement with the Woking business community.

A variety of stand sizes will be offered, based on size of company as far as possible. Exhibitors will be asked for a refundable deposit to ensure that they turn up, set up on time and stay in place until the end of the show.

For further information regarding the terms of application, anyone interested should visit www.wokingmeansbusiness.com and click on the “Why Exhibit?” and “Floorplan” tabs.

Alternatively, contact the show organiser, Paul Webster, at paul@websterconsultancy.co.uk.

Richard Field, chamber president, said: “With COVID regulations being eased, the chamber is delighted to be able to present its flagship event once again, bringing local businesses together, generating enquiries and hopefully initiating more business for local companies.”