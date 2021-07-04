The fascinating history of Merrist Wood House

TODAY, Merrist Wood House in Worplesdon is part of the college that teaches land-based skills, but it was once the home of the master of the Ripley and Knaphill Harriers.

He was Charles Peyto Shrubb, and the Merrist Wood estate had been in his family since at least the 18th century.

A woodcut illustration of the Merrist Wood Hall. Pictures: The History of Merrist Wood House (DJ Talling)

In 1877 he decided to have a new house built, which was designed by the renowned architect Richard Norman Shaw.

Facing south with views to the Hog’s Back, Shaw’s design featured a half-timbered projecting gable, local oak for the timbers and Bargate stone quarried in Godalming, as well as large brick chimney stacks. It was to be called Merrist Wood Hall.

Charles Peyto Shrubb, who took possession of the newly built Merrist Wood Hall in 1881

Charles and his family took possession in 1881; at the time it was called Merrist Wood House. The 1891 census lists Charles and two of his daughters present, plus five domestic servants.

He kept his own pack of hounds at Merrist Wood, while a number of other prominent local people appear to have also held the title of master of the Ripley and Knaphill Harriers, including Lord Onslow of Clandon Park and a James Hutchinson Driver, of Horsell.

It is also believed to have been one of the oldest hunting packs in Surrey.

Charles Peyto Shrubb died in 1899 and the 1911 census shows Harold Dennison Arbuthnot and his wife, son and a brother living there, with nine servants. He was a wealthy stockbroker and had bought the house and estate for £34,400.

It is also said that at one time, probably under the ownership Arbuthnot, the staff totalled about 24, including 11 gardeners, a butler, a footman, a nanny, a cook, a parlour maid, two housemaids, two chauffeurs, two grooms, a gamekeeper and a boy!

Harold Dennison Arbuthnot and his wife Anne Grace

There is a story of Mr Arbuthnot who, while travelling to London on a train with some friends, started discussing house prices with them. They decided the only way to find the real value of a house was to put it on the market.

To prove the theory, he did indeed put Merrist Wood Hall and estate on the market, but evidently stated he did not really wish to sell it.

However, Surrey County Council noticed this and eventually bought it by compulsory purchase in 1939, for £44,000.

The county council drew up plans to develop it as a mental hospital, but there was some opposition. The Second World War interrupted those plans and after the war they were dropped when it was decided it would become Surrey’s agricultural institute.

It was then developed as an agricultural and land-based industries college that has expanded over the years.

It is presently part of the Activate Learning group that has further colleges across Surrey, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

The fire in 1978 which caused severe damage

Courses at Merrist Wood College include animal, agriculture, arboriculture, countryside and equine management; floristry, horticulture, landscaping and sports turf; sports science, specialist foundation courses and courses for those who wish to work in public services.

The most infamous night at the house was surely that of 15 and 16 June 1978, when a fire badly damaged the building. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Two students were accused of causing the fire, which they said was an accident after setting light to a newspaper as a prank, and they admitted they were drunk at the time.

At their trials at the Old Bailey they were both found not guilty of deliberately starting the blaze.

