Spring clean volunteers collect a mound of litter

VOLUNTEERS collected more than 30 bags of litter and other rubbish from verges and ditches in Chobham recently.

They were taking part in the annual Chobham Spring Cleaning, picking up discarded items that have been missed by council street sweepers.

The volunteers ready to set out on their litter pick

Around 25 people joined the initiative, which was organised by villager Philippa Anderson, who is deputy chair of the Keep Britain Tidy organisation.

They scoured verges and delved in ditches to collect a mound of garbage, much of which was probably thrown out of passing vehicles, as well as being dropped by pedestrians.

Spring clean organiser Philippa Anderson (centre) and volunteers David and Jane Vaughan with bags of litter

Much of the litter was fast food cartons and wrappers, along with drink cans and bottles and cigarette packets. Facemasks and empty “laughing gas” cannisters – which are used as a cheap psychoactive drug – were also in the haul.

“It’s encouraging to have so many Chobham volunteers who want to send a strong message that dropping litter isn’t acceptable and to show they care about protecting our environment,” said Philippa.

“The last year in particular has proven the importance of local green spaces for our physical and mental wellbeing and we need to keep them uncontaminated by litter.”

The last Chobham community litter pick was in April 2019, and the event has not been able to be held since then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philippa said there was probably even more rubbish along the roads that was difficult to spot or pick up because of the length of the vegetation at this time of year. “We are usually able to do the clean-up in early spring, before the grass gets long,” she added.