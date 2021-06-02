Top award for veteran bowler

A WOKING Park Bowls Club member has been presented with the county’s highest honour in the sport.

Peter Tapper received the Surrey Leopard Award in recognition of his many years of outstanding and distinguished service for the club and the sport.

PROUD MOMENT – Peter Tapper shows off his Surrey Leopard Award with wife Anne, Joe Cable, centre, president of Surrey County Bowling Association, and men’s captain Dave Bailey. Picture by Len Walker

A much-respected former player and club president, Peter has been a member for 35 years and has served many roles.

He is celebrating his 25th season in charge of Tom Brown evenings, a weekly event for members of all abilities that gives newer players the chance to bowl against, and learn from, more experienced opponents.

The evenings celebrate a former member who bowled for the club between the 1950s and 70s and won county, national and international honours.

The Leopard Award was presented by Surrey County Bowling Association president Joe Cable.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to make the award and this is a great reflection of the selfless work Peter has done both for Woking Park Bowls and lawn bowls.”

Peter added: “In my book, this is the highest honour. The sport has been good to myself and my wife, it has truly been a privilege to be honoured by my peers.”

The historic club, situated within Woking Park, has started the new season with a full fixture list of matches, all being played within COVID-19 guidelines.

* FOR more information, visit www.wokingparkbowlsclub.hitssports.com or contact membership secretary Carole Hamill on 07720 471318.