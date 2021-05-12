Royals jumping for joy at new training base

ROYALS Allstars are aiming for European glory next year – and their ambitions have received a big boost with the news they will be training at a brand-new facility near Byfleet.

A club announcement said: “After nine years of renting spaces, we are now beyond excited to let you know our very special news that we’ll be joining forces with Silvermere Gymnastics.

The Royals Allstars will be partnering with Silvermere Gymnastics Academy, giving them access to a brand new training facility.

“[Royals’ directors and coaches] Amber [Hillier] and Jon [Bates] will be partnering with Silvermere Gymnastics Academy’s Katie [de la Rosa] and Connor [Baker] to form Silvermere Gymnastics & Cheerleading – a joint gym facility that will serve both clubs from September 2021.

“For the first time in Royals’ history, we have a place to call home.”

The new facility – at Bramley Hedge Farm – will include a sprung floor, tumble facilities, gymnastics equipment and a cafe´.

Bates, who is also Royals’ manager, told the News & Mail: “Our competitions are all held on sprung gymnastics-style floors and, although we have had access to these in the past, it will be great for our athletes to be able to train at such a fantastic facility at every practice. We are passionate about our teams doing well and also about athletes having the opportunity to progress and improve all of the time – and this step will certainly support that.”

Bates stressed that his club would continue as Royals’ Allstars in terms of name and brand, adding that the Royals have launched their tryout pack. The club will be holding tryouts for 12 competition teams for the 2021-22 season. These sides include a travel team who will compete in Europe during summer 2022.

“After two seasons heavily interrupted by the pandemic, we have one more scheduled competition this season – the Future Cheer Internationals at the Bournemouth International Centre in July,” said Bates.

“Following that, there will be available spaces on all teams.

“We accept all ages and abilities and have competition teams for beginners all the way up to experienced cheerleaders and gymnasts. Tryouts will be held in July and everyone interested is urged to check out royalscheerleading.co.uk”

Hillier added: “Every year we love welcoming new Royals to our cheer family. We hope to see lots of enthusiastic children and young people in July.”