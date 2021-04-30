Knife crime campaign includes talks at local schools

SURREY Police have been running a week-long campaign to tackle knife crime with visits to schools, including four in Woking, and bins provided where weapons can be deposited.

Officers have also been stationed in the town centre, talking to people about knife crime and showing off the force’s new metal detecting pole, which has been bought with money confiscated from criminals.

Youth engagement officers visit Woking High School as part of a week long campaign against knife crime

Earlier this week, youth engagement officers spoke to students at Hoe Valley and Woking High schools, as well as making visits to The Winston Churchill School and St John the Baptist School.

One of the knife bins, where knives and other weapons can be disposed of without questions being asked, is at the council offices in Woking town centre, where the borough officers are based, with others at police stations in Guildford, Staines and Reigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Buffoni, who leads the team tackling serious violence, said: “These bins have been well used in the past, and we want to ensure that success continues during this campaign.

“Officers will also be undertaking proactive activity across the county to raise awareness, particularly amongst young people, that carrying a knife can have fatal consequences. The message to those who carry a knife, or are thinking of carrying one, is that a knife does not protect you. It could make you more vulnerable placing you in danger of serious harm.

“It is important to reiterate though that we are making good progress in tackling knife crime in Surrey and it remains one of the safest places in the country.”

Surrey Police have also been sharing the “hard calls save lives” campaign that includes the heartbreaking stories of women whose sons died after they were stabbed.