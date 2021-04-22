Lament for a Prince

THE Last Post was sounded at Gordon’s School in West End on Saturday evening as the union flag was lowered at the end of the day on which the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral took place in nearby Windsor.

Since his death last week, flags at the school, whose patron is the Queen, have been flying at half mast.

Tony Adie, the Gordon’s School trumpet teacher, plays the Last Post as the Union flag is lowered by Drum Major Rose Roberts outside the school chapel

After the flag was lowered by Drum Major Rose Roberts, a lament was played by Pipe Major Owen Carter.

The Duke of Edinburgh visited the school several times, including presenting a new Colour in July 1955 and on speech day in 1985 with the Queen.

Pipe Major Owen Carter plays a lament in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother donated to the Gordon’s centenary appeal in 1985, which raised more than £300,000 to modernise the school’s buildings.

Gordon’s was established in 1885 at the request of Queen Victoria as a memorial to General Gordon, who was killed in Khartoum, Sudan, that year. It began as a home for boys and is now a non-selective state boarding school for boys and girls.

Andrew Moss, Gordon’s headmaster said: “We wanted to pay our own special tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, whose lasting legacy to the school is his Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

“Hundreds of our students have benefitted through the scheme in terms of what they have learned, the new skills they have developed and the memories created.”