Rotary club support helps hospice

THE Rotary Club of Woking District have given more than £4,000 to fund two key areas of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, extending its support for the local charity during the pandemic.

The club provided £1,000 to cover keyworker food for February through to April, alongside much-needed audio-visual (AV) equipment worth £3,300 for the hospice ward and the community nursing teams.

SEEN ON SCREEN – Audio-visual equipment provided by the Rotary Club of Woking District has been welcomed by Woking & Sam Beare Hospices

Despite lockdown restrictions beginning to ease, the hospice will still need to manage meetings and training online with patients, GP’s and local hospitals.

The new AV equipment will help to improve the charity’s effectiveness and how it continues to work with its NHS colleagues and patients.

‘’We are so grateful for the addition of this equipment as well as the club thinking of us again in such a practical way with their very generous donation of keyworker food funding.’’ Marian Imrie, CEO Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, said.

Irene Holden, joint-president of the Rotary Club of Woking District, added: “We can see the hospice’s clear need for this extra funding, and the benefits to clients that will result, so as a club we are trying to go the extra mile to do our bit.

“This has been made more difficult for us because we have had to curtail most of our fundraising activities this year, but members have also dug deep into their own pockets to help make the difference.”

For more information on the charity’s work or to donate, visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk.