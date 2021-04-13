Artwork from Victoria Place competition winners on show

AN EXHIBITION of the Woking area’s best artistic talent will be staged next month, following one of the largest-ever local art competitions to take place in the country.

Artworks by 10 artists have been chosen for Victoria Place Art Project: Open House at The Lightbox museum and gallery.

HILTON SELECTION – Nick Wotton’s winning entry, created in mixed media on paper

They were selected from 500 entries for a competition to select artwork to go on show in the Woking town centre flagship redevelopment.

Professional artists, schools, amateurs and enthusiasts were invited to submit entries to the project, which was run by Victoria Square Woking Ltd, The Lightbox and the borough council’s #WeAreWoking intitiative.

HILTON SELECTION – The balcony at The Lightbox, showing the cow sculpture, made by Sarah Evans in acrylic paint and ink and metallic pens

Marilyn Scott, director of The Lightbox, said the competition unearthed a swathe of artistic talent, enthusiasm and skills and was helping to drive a new resurgence of local interest in the arts.

“The Victoria Place Art Project has put local creativity at the heart of Woking’s transformation and inspired an unprecedented number of people from all backgrounds, those with experience – and none – to put their brilliantly diverse ideas into something that can be shared by everyone,” she said.

“Our clear message is that ‘art has the power to make you feel good’ and there’s no denying that our prizewinning contributions are making a real impact. I can’t wait for these important works to be thoroughly enjoyed online, for now, in our special virtual exhibition and in person when we safely reopen in May.

Paintings by winning artists Sarah Evans, Nick Wotton and Elaine Balmer will be on permanent display at the new Hilton hotel when it opens in Victoria Place later this year.

The other winners include William Butler (drawing), Francoise Davies (photography), Layona Bungay (painting), Dawn Conn (sculpture), Charlie Tolley (textiles) and Barbara Nati (print). The winners in the 11 to 19 age categories were Emmeline Stanley, Mana Komatsu and Annie Lewry.

WINNING ENTRY – Emmeline Stanley’s depiction of Futurama cartoon characters, the “coronavirus version”

The People’s Prize was awarded to John Sherrington for his photograph Too Good to Put Down.

Marilyn added: “I’m also delighted that that the talents of two local artists have caught the attention of the Hilton and that visitors and guests will soon appreciate new works which are being created for this iconic destination.”

Victoria Place Art Project: Open House at The Lightbox is scheduled to open to the public on Tuesday May 25, after an exclusive Lightbox Members event on Saturday 22 May.

An online exhibition of selected artworks from the project can be seen at www.thelightbox.org.uk.