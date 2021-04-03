Easter workshops to keep youngsters entertained

THE doors may be closed to visitors at The Lightbox in Woking due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it has set up some cracking virtual workshops for young people over the Easter holiday.

A selection of online sessions has been carefully crafted to keep the little and no-so-little ones entertained, and suitable for all abilities, the gallery and museum says.

A virtual workshop at The Lightbox will show eight to 11-year-olds how to use nature as their inspiration for painting with watercolours

The workshops will be hosted via Zoom and you need to book tickets online to access them. You will receive a link to access the session in your confirmation email. Bookings close at 5pm on the preceding day.

Each workshop runs from 1.30pm to 2.30pm and costs £9.50 per child, with no change for an accompanying adult. A list of essential materials needed in each case is shown on the website, so be prepared

Youngsters will use patterned paper and 3D collaging techniques to make their own animal models

First off the block is Springtime Animals for five to seven-year-olds on Tuesday 6 April. Youngsters will use patterned paper and 3D collaging techniques to make their own animals.

Spring String Art is on Thursday 8 April, for eight to 11-year-olds. They will learn how to make decorative artwork by wrapping string around pins to create a spring-themed pattern.

On Tuesday 13 April, it’s the turn of five to seven-year-olds again in the Cardboard Portraits. They will be shown how to layer cardboard and other materials to create an abstract face sculpture.

The workshop on Thursday 15 April will show eight to 11-year-olds how to paint with watercolours. They will use nature as their inspiration to learn about different techniques to create their own picture.

For full details and to book visit www.thelightbox.org.