Pop and granddaughter raise voices for NHS workers

A VETERAN musician and his granddaughter have recorded a song to raise money for charities that support health workers who are coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Larkin, from Westfield, wrote the words to Thank You Very Much to the NHS and sang them with 11-year-old Syra.

Paul Larkin and granddaughter Syra, who recorded Thank You Very Much to the NHS together

Their creation – put together from two separate studio sessions because of the COVID-19 rules – has so far raised nearly £1,000 in online donations.

Paul, 72, is a member of the band Breakthru’, which plays hits from the 1950s and 1960s. Numbers by Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers and The Beatles feature in their repertoire.

“Like many other people during the lockdown over the past year, I looked at undertaking a project that would be and would hopefully provide some benefit to people,” said Paul, who is also known as Pop.

“I have seen and learnt about the amazing work that the NHS doctors, nurses have been doing day after day during the last year over and above expectations. Many will need help to recover from the exhaustion, trauma and anxiety of undertaking their roles in helping us through the pandemic.”

Paul gave Syra music lessons via Zoom while she Syra was being taught online at her home in Thames Ditton and she wanted to join him in recording his song. “She loves singing and dancing,” said Paul.

They were recorded at Water Rat Music Studios in Sheerwater, helped by Kim Wallis, with Paul providing the music on lead guitar, rhythm guitar and drums and Syra contributing with a tambourine.

“I hope people will listen to the song and make a make a donation, no matter how small or big to NHS Charities Together,” said Paul, whose wife Madeleine is a retired nurse.

Thank You Very Much to the NHS can be heard on www.youtube.com by searching for Pop and Syra.

Make a donation at www.collectionpot.com/pot/118133