Village gets smart new nameplates

THE signs are looking good for West Byfleet thanks to a pioneering use of local funding.

Under Neighbourhood Development Plans, communities are now entitled to receive 25% of any Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) that a developer has to pay to the local council when building new properties in an area.

NEW LOOK – (Left to right) Seanne Hunter Hill, WBC neighbourhood officer, Cllr Mary Bridgeman, contractors Chris and Lee, and Cllr Amanda Boote with the smart replacement sign in Coldharbour Road

To capitalise on the CIL allocated to West Byfleet because of the Broadoaks Park development, Amanda Boote, ward councillor for West Byfleet and Byfleet, liaised with members of the West Byfleet Neighbourhood Forum and fellow ward councillors on how best to use the money, based on the wishes of residents.

It was decided that the first project should include three attractive replacement signs for the village, as well as new benches and much-needed remedial works in the recreation ground.

Cllr Boote worked with Woking Borough Council neighbourhood officer for West Byfleet, Tony Tweedie, and branding experts Cennox to design some new signs.

The signs feature the much-loved St John’s Church as an iconic landmark of the village.

SIGNING OFF – Amanda and Mary have had enough of the old version

Local resident and keen photographer Bruce Bovill took photographs of the church, with one selected to be incorporated into the design.

Cennox then created the signs, and Surrey County Council was consulted to make sure that it had no issues with the size and proposed locations.

The signs have been installed on the Parvis Road after crossing the M25 into West Byfleet, on Camp Hill Road, and at Coldharbour Road on the approach to the village from Pyrford.



It is the first time that CIL money has been used in Woking borough.

Cllr Boote said: “We are excited to have access to CIL money for the first time within Woking and to have a say in what we want this to be spent on.

“I would urge the other wards in Woking to also take advantage of this.

“We have just ordered £8,000-worth of new play equipment, benches and picnic benches for the Sanway Road playground in Byfleet, and are also using local CIL money for this.

“I have been working with the Byfleet Neighbourhood Forum on this project, and we have lots more projects planned.

“We would like to build a community centre for West Byfleet in the future.’’