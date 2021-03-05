New village chippy has award-winning owner

THE owner of an award-winning kebab shop in Knaphill has taken over a fish and chip shop in the village.

Goksel Sasmaz has named the new shop Ozzy’s from a nickname from his school days. It was previously SkipJack’s.

Saj Hussain, the Knaphill borough councillor and Deputy Mayor of Woking, left, with Goksel Sasmaz at the opening of the new fish and chip shop

“I was the only Turkish boy in school and the other kids thought Ozzy is a Turkish name,” Goksel said.

“I’m still known as that around here and it is easier for people to pronounce than my real name,” he added.

Goksel ran a fish and chip shop in London and said he is enjoying running one in Knaphill.

He opened Charcoal Grill in High Street about eight years ago and the shop came second in the Best Takeaway Regional category in the British Kebab Awards in 2019.

Goksel said some of his Charcoal Grill customers are also buying the fish and chips.

“We had a very busy opening week as we had a half-price offer. This week is a bit steadier but it’s going very well,” he added.