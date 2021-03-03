Seed kit gifts to promote wellbeing

WOKING’S homeless will be growing sunflowers next month, thanks to the latest donation to York Road Project from Woking District Rotary Club.

Thirty-five packs containing everything needed to “Grow Me, Be Happy” have been delivered to Cherisse Dealtry, chief executive of the York Road Project.

FLOWER POWER – Woking District Rotary Club joint presidents Michael and Irene Holden make the donations to Cherisse Dealtry, far right, at the HG Wells Centre

Rotarians also donated a large number of notepads, pencils and erasers, so that clients can make their own notes on the progress of their sunflowers.

The project is designed to boost mental wellbeing during the continuing lockdown. Research suggests that indoor plants improve physical health by removing toxins from the air and renewing oxygen, and mental health by increasing the sense of wellbeing.

Cherisse said: “The mental health and wellbeing of our clients, staff and volunteers is of the utmost importance, so we thought we’d do something different this year.

“As we approach spring, we’re looking at how we can create a little ray of sunshine and hope.”

Irene Holden, joint president of Woking District Rotary Club, said: “This gift continues our longstanding support for York Road Project, and builds on the £1,000 donation we made in 2020 to buy much-needed fridge-freezers for clients being re-housed by York Road Project.”

Since its inception in 1976, the Woking District Rotary Club has raised more than £500,000.

Approximately 75% of funds are distributed to organisations and charities in the Woking area, with the remaining 25% going to charitable projects abroad, including End Polio Now.