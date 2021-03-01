Award success for pool providers

A LOCAL company has scooped an armful of national industry awards for their hot tub and swimming pool installations.

A gold award was given in the Residential Outdoor Pools over £90,000 category, for this inground outdoor pool set in beautiful surroundings

Falcon Pools, based in Woodham, was a multiple winner at the British Pool & Hot Tub Awards.

In the category Inground Residential Spas and Wellness, Falcon were awarded a bronze award for this spectacular outdoor spa installation

A demand for pool ownership was on the rise last year, as travel restrictions and some great British weather saw holiday budgets re-purposed for home and lifestyle options.

SPATA (Swimming Pool and Allied Trades Association) awarded Falcon Pools gold and bronze in the Residential Outdoor Pools under £90,000 category, gold in the Residential Outdoor Pools over £90,000 category, silver in the Residential Indoor Pools £125,000 to £175,000 category and Bronze in the Inground Residential Spas and Wellness category.

They also picked up a bronze in the Residential Hot Tubs £7,000 to £14,000 category, awarded by BISHTA (British and Irish Spa and Hot Tub Association).

Falcon Pools received a silver award in the Residential Indoor Pools £125,000 to £175,000 category for this beautiful indoor pool complete with spa

With last year such a difficult year for all businesses, and restrictions making working conditions much more challenging, the company said it was delighted by the awards.

“Working in both the pool and hot tub sectors, we are proud to have been awarded these accolades at the 2021 British Pool and Hot Tub Awards,” said Ian Storr from Falcon Pools.

“We strive to deliver superior installations, and our dedicated team provide exceptional service with every step of the customer experience.”