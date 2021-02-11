Two weeks to gauge local spread of COVID-19 variant

ANY positive results from last week’s door-to-door coronavirus testing in parts of Woking will need up to two weeks to determine if they are the SARS-CoV-2 variant, which originated in South Africa.

Volunteers brave the rain to deliver COVID testing kits

Mass testing saw 9,500 home kits delivered to parts of Goldsworth Park, St John’s and Knaphill from Tuesday to Saturday by a rapidly assembled team of volunteers for the surge testing exercise, which had been triggered by two positive tests of the variant being found in the area.

A Surrey County Council spokesman said that, by Saturday, more than 90% of test kits that had been delivered had been returned and were being analysed.

A police volunteer during doorstep delivery of COVID testing kits last week

Residents have been told the results of their tests, with those testing positive for coronavirus told to isolate.

Further work is needed to identify which variant of COVID-19 has been found and this will take up to two weeks.

Any residents who have been unable to do the tests themselves, including key workers, have until 3pm today (11 February) to attend a mobile testing unit in the car park opposite Goldwater Lodge in Goldsworth Park.

The unit, at the far end of Wishbone Way, can also be used to drop off used test kits that have not been collected.

Gavin Stephens, Chief Constable of Surrey Police, has been the Local Resilience Forum lead for the operation: “I want to say a huge thank you to the residents of Goldsworth Park, St John’s and Knaphill in Woking, who have been so willing to help us in this important task.

Anoother resident receives their testing kit

“The reaction on the doorstep has been magnificent and people have genuinely wanted to do whatever they can to help our efforts.

“I also want to thank the volunteers who have braved the rain and cold to be out there over the last few days. Their friendly and helpful demeanour has undoubtedly made a big difference, and this simply would not have been possible without their efforts.

“The Local Resilience Forum is all about working together – in partnership with each other and with residents – and this exercise has been a successful example of that.”

