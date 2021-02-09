Detailed plans of development to replace Sheer House

DETAILED plans for retirement flats to replace Sheer House in West Byfleet have been made available.

The plans for 195 homes in three blocks of five and six storeys have been submitted to the borough council by the developer Retirement Villages.

An artist’s impression of the planned retirement flats and village square

The development will include a range of shared community facilities, shops, a wellness centre and community space around a village square with water fountains, trees and public seating.

Stewart Dick, chairman of the residents’ associations representing Byfleet, Pyrford and West Byfleet, described the proposals as a “fantastic new development”.

“Almost everyone wants to see the end of Sheer House, although not without some anxiety about what might replace it.

“The manner in which Retirement Villages has engaged with the community is an object lesson for any future major developments in our villages. We have been pleased to see how much the designs evolved to reflect the needs and concerns of the whole community.”

Speaking on behalf of Retirement Villages, James Ahearne, the Retirement Villages development director, said: “Our mission is to create positive life choices for older people – based on community, wellbeing, and flexibility.

“Thanks to the time, effort and insights provided by local people we are confident that our scheme will not only help support our residents but also benefit the whole of West Byfleet.”

The plans received outline planning permission in December last year.

Comments on the detailed plans must be made before 25 February and can be found at www.woking.gov.uk/planning under PLAN 2021/0059. Comments can also be made by visiting www.sheerhouseredevelopment.co.uk or calling freephone 0800 0614979.

The council’s planning committee is expected to make a decision before the end of March.