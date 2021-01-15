Taser deployed after drug dealer tried to escape

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for two and a half years after being found with Class A drugs when his car was stopped by police.

Drug dealer Charlie Walker

A search of Charlie Walker’s vehicle on 3 December found two plastic bags of white powder, as well as four phones and a small amount of cash.

“He resisted officers in an attempt to escape prior to being detained, requiring the deployment of a taser,” said a Surrey Police spokesman.

The drugs were identified as crack cocaine and heroin with a total potential street value of £4,320. Walker, of Rapsley Lane, Knaphill, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell Class A drugs.

After pleading guilty to the two offences at Guildford Crown Court, Walker was sentenced last Thursday, 7 January.

PC Adam Grindlay, from the West Surrey Proactive Team, said: “This is a great result and hopefully this sentence will help deter other criminals from committing these offences. Class A drugs have a devastating impact on people and communities, and they have no place in Surrey.”