Customer service still key as motor trade businesses combine

TWO family run businesses have come together to provide a comprehensive car sales and vehicle workshop service to the local community.

Chequers Cars has acquired Leonard Daborn Ltd and moved its operation from Lightwater to the Daborn’s garage site in Station Road, Chobham.

Chris Roach (first left) and David Atkins (centre) with Ed Leonard, one of the Chequers directors, at the newly combined motor trade business in Station Road, Chobham

But the expanded business in Station Road is more of a friendly merger than a takeover, with both companies combining their expertise to increase the benefits for customers.

Leonard Daborn, established in 1953, has been run for many years by David and Jane Atkins. David’s father, Ken, was involved in the company for 25 years, and was a co-owner until he retired in 1994.

“Jane and I are still working here, along with all the Daborn’s staff,” said David, who is concentrating on the workshop side of the business. “We took the opportunity to ensure that the company can continue for many years, still doing what we have done for many people in the area.

“Customers can still ask us to do everything from simply changing a headlight bulb to carrying out an MoT and full service. And, of course, the range of cars for sale now is much bigger through Chequers’ nationwide links.”

Chequers was founded as a family business at Lightwater in 2007 by Chris Roach, whose main responsibility is the car sales. “We were looking for new premises because our lease at Lightwater was due to run out and moving in with Daborn’s proved to be ideal for us,” he said.

“It had also given us the opportunity to have a comprehensive workshop, which adds to what we can do for customers. Both companies have the same ethos of providing the best-possible service to the local community and surrounding areas.”

David and Chris have a combined total of around 80 years’ experience in the motor trade business. “We’ve come together to share our expertise and we want the new company to continue through several more generations,” added Chris.

There are also plans to expand the business and take on more staff. “We will be looking at growing even more and recruiting some extra people when the pandemic ends,” said Chris. “We want to ensure that we are the best in the area.”

Chequers, which was highly commended in the 2019 Auto Industry Excellence Awards, has more than 100 used cars for sale at the expanded site in Station Road. It specialises in Fiat 500s but has a large range of many other makes on offer, from family saloons to sports coupes.

The workshop is currently offering free winter checks on cars, along with a free collection delivery for services and MoT tests and the loan of a courtesy car.

For full details of the services on offer visit www.chequers cars.com.