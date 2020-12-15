Festive £500 from Titan for local charity

TITAN Storage Solutions, which has a branch in Woking, is asking its Facebook followers to nominate a local charity to receive a £500 donation this Christmas.

Charities can be put forward to receive the money until Friday next week, 18 December.

The festive Titan Storage Solutions Woking branch, in Forsyth Road, Sheerwater

Titan is asking people to tag their chosen good cause on its Facebook page, with an explanation on why it deserves to receive £500.

The nominations will go into a draw and be announced on Monday 21 December. The person who nominates the winning charity will receive a £50 voucher to use in a local independent shop of their choice.

Titan, which has eight branches around the country, says it aims to operate with a community ethos. Its festive initiative is at the end of a challenging year in which COVID-19 has badly affected the communities it operates in.

The company’s national manager, Dan O’Sullivan, said: “There are so many amazing local charities that have helped our communities get through a tremendously difficult 2020.

“We’d like to give one charity a donation of £500 and are asking our social media followers, who have helped support us through hiring self-storage spaces, to nominate their favourite.

“We wanted to incentivise our followers not only with the charity donation, but by offering something that rewards them personally. The gift voucher will also boost a small, independent business.”

Nominated charities must operate in an area served by a Titan Storage Solutions branch. Those in the Woking area nominated so far include The Lighthouse community hub in High Street, Woking.