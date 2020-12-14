Organisers delighted with support for charity shop

A LOCAL charity has raised more than £700 in the first three days’ trading at its Pretty and Pre-loved shop in Byfleet Village Hall.

The Byfleet-based Matthew Hackney Foundation, which provides counselling for children and young people, set up the shop to sell high-quality second-hand items.

WINNING TEAM – Penny and Anne in the shop, which is proving a great success

The charity was set up in memory of 12-year-old Matthew, who died 10 years ago.

He had to have various medical treatments for most of his life and was enthusiastic in raising money for charities, including Great Ormond Street Hospital. His parents, Penny and Richard, set up the foundation in his memory.

SATISFIED CUSTOMER – Hayley leaves with plenty of bargains

“We’ve made a brilliant start with the shop,” Penny said. “People have been absolutely wonderful in supporting us, both with donations of gifts, in really good condition, and coming along to see us.

“I have to give a special thanks to Anne Harrison, who manages the shop, and to our fabulous volunteers who, with Anne, have helped to create the shop’s look.

“Anne has plenty of retail experience, which has been invaluable. We’ve gone for a boutique-type atmosphere, and people have been really positive.

“I think after lockdown customers have really tried to support local enterprises because they understand how much of a difference their purchases make.

“We’ve taken the room in the hall for six months with an option to extend and we’ll see where we are then. I didn’t want to sign up to a shop unit for years and then find it wasn’t working.”

Like all charities, the foundation has had to adapt its fundraising this year.

IT’S A GIFT – The shop stocks a range of high-quality items donated by the foundation’s many supporters

“Usually our November ball raises up to £10,000, but that had to be cancelled,” Penny added. “Instead we concentrated on a series of smaller ideas, including making reusable face masks which raised £1,500. And we’re very grateful for a grant from Byfleet United Charity.”

The funds go towards the foundation’s counselling services, which have never been in greater demand.

“We have six counsellors now supporting children and young people,” Penny said.

“It’s always been our aim to give the children as much help as we can.”

The shop is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. For more information or to donate, visit www.facebook.com/prettyandprelovedshop or www.thematthewhackneyfoundation.co.uk.