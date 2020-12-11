Name the St John’s giant Nutcracker figures

HAMPERS of gift shop treats, flowers and free fitness classes are on offer in a competition to name two giant Nutcracker dolls outside shops in St John’s.

Fil Artusa, owner of Fil’s Gym, Claire Leigh, owner of Two Ducks, and personal trainer Steve Heywood. Pictures by Terry Habgood

The dolls are outside the Two Ducks gift shop and Fil’s Gym.

The prize for the best names includes a hamper with £50 of Two Ducks treats, a £30 bouquet from Ring-A-Roses florists, a month’s free membership of Fil’s Gym and a month free bootcamp with trainer Steve Keywood.

Claire Leigh with one of the eye-catching Nutcracker dolls

The dolls were bought by Fil Artusa, who runs Fil’s Gym and owns the whole building and the idea for the pre-Christmas competition came from a discussion between him and Claire Leigh, who owns Two Ducks.

“The dolls have been here for about three weeks and people often stop to look at them and many take photos,” Claire said.

“They will be here probably until January and then go into storage and come out again next Christmas.

“The names can be anything – funny, silly or even political. They could be in memory of someone special or express hope and joy.”

Entrants must post a photo of themselves with either of the dolls outside the Two Ducks shop under #StJohnscrackers and post it on the Facebook page Two Ducks Lifestyle.

Entries must be in by next Saturday, 18 December.