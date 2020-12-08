Zoom in for a festive tea dance

UPLIFTING festive music will be the order of the day at a live virtual Christmas tea dance on Thursday.

Nicola and Paul Shepherd of Surrey Jive

The event, on Zoom, will feature seated and standing dance moves led by Kate Finegan, a regular member of Dance Woking’s tea dance team.

The session will also feature Surrey Jive! dancers Nicola and Paul who will demonstrate dances and then teach participants some basic steps.

A Woking Dance spokesman said: “The emphasis within this session is to have fun and feel connected by enjoying dancing in the virtual company of others.

“We hope you will join us for seasonal songs, demos and fun festive dances and one or two other little surprises thrown in.”

The virtual Christmas Tea Dance will be held on the 10 December from 2pm to 4pm and costs £5.

For more information, visit www.dancewoking.com or email admin@dancewokingltd.onmicrosoft.com.