Lockdown feelings buried in time capsule

PUPILS at Westfield Primary School have buried a time capsule with photographs and news reports from this year in the school’s wild garden.

BACK TO THE FUTURE – Chuma and Amelia, head boy and girl at Westfield Primary School, and head teacher Mrs Hing present work by pupils for the time capsule. Also present is Nellie, the school’s resident elephant, pointing the way to the wild garden, where the capsule was buried

As part of the recovery curriculum and the return to full opening, the children were given the opportunity to reflect on the country and their personal experiences during COVID-19.

Their response was to record their thoughts and experiences of lockdown to mark these extraordinary times for future generations.

The capsule is interred in the school’s wild garden

They have described what people went through, and their hopes and dreams of life beyond lockdown; what everyone missed, and what they liked about the world during and after lockdown.

Videos made as a school were also included, and letters from head teacher Mrs Hing and the school’s governors.

Mrs Hing said: “I hope the time capsule will give future generations the opportunity to step into the past – a way of us saying ‘hello’ – and discover what life was like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed contributing to the time capsule, and loved the idea of future generations of children reading their words.”

Mrs Hing was helped with burying the time capsule by the school’s head boy and girl, Chuma and Amelia.