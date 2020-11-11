Home care service recruiting more staff

CARE provider Right at Home is expanding its territory into the Woking area and recruiting staff for the new intitiative.

Managing director Bob Thornton, manager Michelle Whittle and their team have been running the home care agency in the Camberley area for five years.

MD Bob Thornton with the Right at Home Camberley and Woking officer team

The MD’s wife, Deborah Pengilly, is the newest recruit to Right at Home Camberley and Woking, having recently left the NHS, where she worked as a registered nurse.

The team aims to recruit carers to be able to support a quality home care service that enables adults to continue living independently in the comfort of their own home.

The company was a Work Buzz Five Star Employer Winner 2019 and has a Care Quality Commission overall rating of Good, with an Outstanding in the Responsive category.

It offers personalised care services which include companionship, personal care, medication reminders, meal preparation and 24-hour dementia care.

Bob said: “I chose to move into the home care sector after a member of my family needed care following a fall. It was through this experience that I came to appreciate first-hand the difference it can make to elderly people, and their families, to help them feel safe and remain independent in their own home.

“My team and I are passionate about our clients receiving the best possible care. To do this, we ensure that our carers complete a comprehensive training package, which includes as much mentoring and shadowing as they need in order to feel confident supporting clients in their homes.”

Right at Home Camberley and Woking is recruiting both part-time and full-time carers and offers flexible working patterns to fit in with family lives. “Ongoing training and career development is also actively encouraged and we support any carer wishing to take their health and social care qualifications,” said Bob