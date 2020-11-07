Sponsor chooses charity logo for football shirts

TEENAGE footballers are raising the profile of a charity that helps people with mental health problems.

The logo of Woking Mind is on the new away shirts of the Under-16s team of Knaphill Football Club, thanks to the generosity of a player’s father.

Woking Mind chief executive Tony Bennett, front left, with Philip Crawford, front right and his goalkeeper son Owen, coach Ben Knight, first left and the Knaphill Under 16s Picture by Terry Habgood

Before the start of the new season, 40 local businesses, parents and friends of the club bought scratch cards to raise the cost of the team’s new home and away kit.

Philip Crawford from Pyrford, father of goalkeeper Owen, won the right to be named as sponsor on the away shirts but instead chose Woking Mind to be featured.

“Philip kindly decided that the charity could benefit by having its profile raised on the shirts,” said the team’s coach, Ben Knight.

“He also felt it would be a good message for our boys to know about Woking Mind, as some of them might find they experience a difficult time in their lives and need the help of an organisation like Mind.”

Woking Mind chief executive Tony Bennett visited the club to see the new shirts and meet Philip and the players and coaches.

The charity provides advice and support to people of all ages and training for individuals who help promote and manage good mental health and wellbeing.