Shweta’s Zoom yoga for Shooting Star Children’s Hospice

A YOGA teacher is holding a class to raise funds for the Shooting Star children’s hospice.

Shweta Marwaha, from Woking, has been teaching via Zoom during the coronavirus restrictions and will be using that platform for the special class on Wednesday 4 November.

Shweta Marwaha leading a class before the coronavirus pandemic

“It will be quite basic so that anyone can join in,” Shweta said. “There won’t be any headstands or handstands,” she added.

The Zoom class will be able to accommodate up to 50 pupils and the platform has allowed Shweta’s Karma Yoga and Pilates sessions during lockdown to include more people than is possible in a live setting.

Since the restrictions were eased, live classes have resumed at the Maybury Centre with appropriate social distancing and other measures, alongside the online classes.

“The classmates were desperate for a return to the face-to-face sessions,” Shweta said.

Shooting Star is the latest of several charities that have benefited from Karam Yoga and Pilates fundraising classes. Previous beneficiaries included Woking Hospice, Woking Mind, the NHS and The Fountain Centre in Guildford.

“All the money from the class on the 4thof November will go to the charity,” said Shweta, who added that she is asking each participant to make a donation of their choice.

To register for the hour-long class, which starts at 7.30pm, email karmayogapilates@outlook.com or visit www.karmayogaandpilates.co.uk.