Cards raise over £1,000 for hospice and charity

WOKING FC manager Alan Dowson, three first-team players and academy staff have raised more than £1,000 for Woking Hospice in two initiatives.

Dowse, Josh Casey, the first-team captain, and former players Lloyd Wye and Scott Steele all cycled 48 miles from Brighton to Knaphill as part of a revised Downslink Challenge.

SPOKES MEN – The Woking FC team who took part in the Downslink Challenge, with organiser Steve McKeown, centre. From left, Lloyd Wye, Scott Steele, Josh Casey and Alan “Dowse” Dowson

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Craig Ross and midfielder Max Kretzschmar, along with academy manager Scott Harrison and four other staff members gave up alcohol for a sponsored Sober for October initiative.

All the money from this challenge is going to the hospice, while the Downslink money is being split equally between the hospice and the Woking-based domestic abuse charity YourSanctuary.

Dowse and his group are believed to have brought in more than £1,100 for both charities, with money still coming in.

The annual Downslink Challenge, which usually involves a mass ride of around 60 cyclists either making a single trip or a nearly 100-mile return journey, had to be adapted this year because of coronavirus with groups of no more than six setting off on a series of weekends.

“There was shedloads of banter and Dowse was constantly taking the mickey out of Scott Steele,” said organiser Steve McKeown.

Steve had hoped the revised Downslink Challenge would raise a total of £5,000, but has so far raised nearly £16,000, including the big boost from the Woking FC group.

To donate to the Downslink Challenge, visit www.saddlesore.bike and to help the Sober for October fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com and search for “wfc-october”.