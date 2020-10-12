‘Get your Glow on’ at RHS Wisley

TICKETS for Glow 2020 at RHS Wisley are now on sale, as the garden prepares to light up this winter, from 21 November through to 4 January.

The famous greenhouses at RHS Wisley will be lighting up once more for Glow 2020

With the safety of visitors and staff a priority in these challenging times, the RHS has put in place a number of measures to ensure everyone can enjoy the event with confidence. These include mandatory advance booking, one-way routes around the garden and limits on numbers at any one time. RHS Garden Wisley has recently been awarded Visit England’s ‘Good to Go’ certification, an industry-standard mark of reassurance that it is carefully following all the latest government guidance on COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome our RHS members and visitors to RHS Gardens for Glow this year, and we can’t wait to share the beautiful new displays we have planned,” says Helena Pettit, RHS Director of Gardens and Shows. “Glow is a highlight of the winter months for us and our visitors, and we have worked hard to ensure that these will be fun, enchanting and safe events for all the family.”

The festive event at RHS Garden Wisley has been reimagined for 2020 with a new route, captivating lightshows and musical accompaniment designed by an in-house team to highlight some of the garden’s best-loved sights. Twinkling lights will draw visitors through the Pinetum, Seven Acres and Wisteria Walk, with spectacular moments en route and vibrant displays to be found both inside and outside the Glasshouse.

Tickets for Glow 2020 at RHS Garden Wisley must be booked online in advance. Prices for adults are £15 or £7.95 for members, children aged 5-16 £10 or £3.50 for members. For further information and to book, visit www.rhs.org.uk/wisleyglow.