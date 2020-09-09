Early view of prize-winning town centre artwork

CONTEST-winning artwork that will be displayed in Woking’s latest town centre development can be viewed in an online show.

Ten “best in show” entries from the Victoria Square Art project are among 121 pieces in an exhibition on The Lightbox museum and gallery’s website.

Winner of the Drawing category, The Armada, by William Butler

A panel of judges selected a shortlist from more than 400 artworks submitted to an open-call competition, choosing entries that best and most diversely represented the creativity of the people with connections to Woking borough.

Entries ranged from paintings to photographs and textiles to sculpture, in an initiative run in partnership with Victoria Square Woking Ltd and #WeAreWoking.

Winner of the Painting category, Tyrion Lannister, by Layona Bungay

The prizewinners include William Butler for the Drawing category, Francoise Davies for Photography, Layona Bungay for Painting, Dawn Conn for Sculpture, Charlie Tolley for Textiles, and Barbara Nati for Print.

Winners in the 11 to 19 age group categories were Emmeline Stanley, Mana Komatsu, and Annie Lewry.

Anyone from the age of 11 studying, working, or living in Woking, or affiliated with the town in some way, was encouraged to enter artwork to the open call. Some of the selected works will be permanently displayed throughout Victoria Square and its hotel when the complex opens in 2021.

Winner of the 17 to 19 age group, Desolation, by Annie Lewry

The Lightbox director, Marilyn Scott, commented: “The talent and brilliance of our local artistic community shone through in this competition. The standard of the work is incredibly high, and the judges found it hard to make the final selection.

“We were initially nervous about trying to continue the project during lockdown, but everyone rallied round amazingly and submitted work. Perhaps having a little more time at home encouraged creativity – it certainly produced some exceptional pieces.”

The virtual exhibition can be viewed at www.thelightbox.org.uk/victoria-square-art-project, where viewers are asked to select their choice for a People’s Prize.