Brooklands Air Cadet Squadron

GENERATIONS of Air Cadets have been on parade and have taken part in their squadron’s activities at Brooklands for 82 years.

Darryl Hessey joined the squadron in 1977 at the age of 13. Now a tour guide for schools at Brooklands Museum, he outlines the history of 11F (Brooklands) Squadron, Air Training Corps.

ON PARADE: Cadets of 11F Squadron pictured in about 1939-40 in front of their HQ at Brooklands

He writes that in 1938 The Air League of the British Empire called for the youth of Britain to join together to help form 20 squadrons of the Air Defence Cadet Corps (ADCC) by the end of 1940. However, such was the success of the campaign, 42 had already been formed by the end of 1938.

The Brooklands 11F Squadron (as it was first known) was formed in the summer of 1938 assisted by members of the motor-racing and flying community based there. The Brooklands Flying Club gave their time and resources to help train the cadets in aircraft handling, flying and aero engines.

Its first commanding office was Major F. G. Maunde-Thompson RA (retired), and its headquarters was in one of the original workers’ cottages from the Locke-King Estate, augmented by two large wooden huts.

The hut nearest to the cottage was used as a parade hall and the other for holding engines and instruments used for training purposes. At the back of the site, behind the buildings, was a 300-yard rifle range.

A number of well known motor-racing personalities of the time became involved in the running of the squadron, including John Cobb, Sir Malcom Campbell and Michael Mays, who later took over as commanding officer. In fact, Sir Malcom Campbell stored his famous land-speed breaker Blue Bird in one of the huts for a time during the war.

11F Squadron ADCC was amalgamated with the Air Training Corps (ATC) on 1 September 1941, but was allowed to keep the ‘F’ in its name as it was a founder squadron of the ADCC.

There was a move to a new site and a new hut in 1978 on the opposite side of the airfield, adjacent to a car park and close to British Aerospace’s apprentice training building.

Darryl notes that 11F Squadron remained at this site until British Aerospace closed in the mid 1980s. The hut was then dismantled and re-erected for a temporary period in a car park that is now the David Lloyd health club.

Cadets marked the 50th anniversary of their squadron on 29 October 1988. Commanding officer at the time, Flight Lieutenant Kieth Morgan, arranged for a fly past over the clubhouse building at Brooklands with the cadets on parade in the paddock.

Two swing-wing Tornado fighters from none other than RAF 11 Squadron flew over as the salute was taken. Darryl recalls it was a very proud moment for him as was by then an adult warrant office.

Today’s cadets normally meet twice weekly at Brooklands College, Weybridge, and Darryl says: “The cadets of today (both male and female) still have the opportunity to do many of the activities that the original cadets used to do. These include flying in military and civilian aircraft, gliding, shooting and attending camps in England and abroad, staying at RAF bases.

“When the squadron moved from its original buildings in 1978, which were beyond repair, many of the squadron’s early documents were lost, as was the roll of honour.

“It is very distressing that now, 80 years on from the end of the Second World War, there is no record listing the ex-cadets who gave their lives in the service of their country.

“I would be happy to hear from any ex-members of 11F Squadron – cadets or adult staff and any photos they may have.”

You can email Darryl Hessey at 11fbrooklandsatchistory@gmail.com

If you have some memories or old pictures relating to the Woking area, call me, David Rose, on 01483 838960, or drop a line to the News & Mail.

David Rose is a local historian and writer who specialises in what he calls “the history within living memory” of people, places and events in the west Surrey area covering towns such as Woking and Guildford. He collects old photos and memorabilia relating to the area and the subject, and regularly gives illustrated local history talks to groups and societies. For enquiries and bookings please phone or email him at: davidrosemedia@gmail.com