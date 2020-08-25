Pennypot Nursery’s graduation ceremony

THERE were bittersweet celebrations at Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham as children marked the end of their time there with a “Class of 2020” graduation ceremony.

Dressed in traditional mortar boards and gowns, pre-school children from the nursery on Pennypot Lane received their scrolls of achievement in front of proud staff and friends, before being given photo-frame gifts and enjoying a special tea party.

LEAVING IN STYLE – Children and staff at Pennypot Day Nursery’s graduation ceremony

The farewell festivities this year spanned four days to accommodate smaller groups of children, following government directives, but staff pulled out all the stops to make the occasion memorable.

Nursery manager Carol McDonough said: “We are so proud of the children and everything they have achieved in their time at Pennypot.

“Although it’s under slightly different circumstances than usual, we wanted to make sure they had a special day to celebrate all their wonderful achievements.

“We will be very sad to see them go but are confident that the learning opportunities we have provided them with will stand them in the best stead for their next adventure.”