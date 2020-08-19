No body found in Tina Baker investigation

A THREE-DAY search at West End for the body of a woman murdered 18 years ago has failed to find her remains.

Surrey Police have ended the dig in Priest Lane, which was part of the investigation into the killing of Tina Baker in 2002. Her husband was later jailed for her murder, but her body was never found.

Police searched the area in West End over three days for the body of Tina Baker, without result

The force had received information which resulted in a decision to carry out forensic investigations at Priest Lane Farm, which is inside the Pirbright Ranges perimeter fence. The dig began early on Monday last week, as part of Operation Sally.

Soldiers and a specialist forensic investigations company helped search the farm. Its buildings are used by Surrey Wildlife Trust, which manages the ranges land for the Ministry of Defence.

Tina Baker

“Following a thorough search, nothing has been found and the team has concluded its search,” said Detective Inspector Chris Rambour of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team.

“We would like to thank the Army for their support and for bringing their expertise to this investigation.”

Tina, 41, and her husband Martin ran Brookfield Farm, a smallholding in Pennypot Lane, Chobham. She disappeared in July 2002, after leaving home in Sunbury to feed the animals.

She was reported missing two weeks later and a subsequent police investigation concluded she had been killed by Martin. He was jailed for life in 2006, to serve a minimum of 14 years.

One theory was that Martin had fed her body to pigs on the farm that were sent for slaughter days later, but no evidence of this was found.

Tina’s husband Martin Baker was convicted of her murder in 2006

Det Insp Chris Rambour added: “Despite nothing being discovered at Priest Lane, we hope that this has provided reassurance to Tina’s family, as well as members of the public, that Surrey Police is committed to pursuing all lines of enquiry and will leave no stone unturned to find out what happened to her body.

“Should new information come to light, we will pursue these lines of enquiry. We would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we have been at the scene this week.”