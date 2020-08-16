Chertsey Road closes for resurfacing

PART of Chertsey Road through the town centre will be closed to traffic from Monday for five weeks.

From Monday 17 August to Friday 18 September, the road will be closed to all traffic from the junction with Duke’s Street to the junction with Chobham Road as Farrans Construction resurface the highway with new brick paving.

A section of Chertsey Road between the junction for Duke Street and the Junction for Chobham Road will be closed for five weeks, starting Monday 17 August

A signed diversion route will be in place:

* Traffic from Maybury Road and Stanley Road will exit the town via Locke Way – the section of Broadway past Locke Way will be access only.

* Access traffic from Chobham Road, Commercial Way and Chertsey Road will exit the town centre via High Street.

Woking Borough Council says access to businesses and residents will be maintained at all times. Residents are advised to check with local bus operators to find out if there are any alterations to bus services during the works by visiting www.surreycc.gov.uk/busoperators