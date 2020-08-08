Children’s charity pop-up shop open at Byfleet Cricket Club

A POP-UP shop at a village cricket club is raising money for a local charity that provides counselling for children and young people

Byfleet-based Matthew Hackney Foundation had to cancel most of its fundraising events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charity founder Penny Hackney (first right) with trustees Julie Rashbrook (first left) and Louise Dykes in the pop-up shop

It has now been given space at Byfleet Cricket Club to sell high-quality second-hand goods after successfully holding two pop-up sales in the village.

The charity was set up in memory of 12-year-old Matthew, who died 10 years ago.

He had to have various medical treatment for most of his life and was enthusiastic in raising money for charities, including Great Ormond Street Hospital.

His parents, Penny and Richard, set up the foundation in his memory and were so successful in raising money for charity that they decided to set up the counselling service.

Penny said Matthew needed help when his health problems made him low, so they decided to help other children in similar situations.

The foundation has two counsellors who had been working across 14 schools in and around Byfleet.

They have been able to continue counselling a small number of children and young people by social distancing. Four more counsellors will be working with the foundation when schools open again in September.

Penny said the charity usually raises about £15,000 a year and this went up to £27,000 last year, largely because of the success of its annual ball.

“We are having to find other ways of raising money and following the huge success of our two pop-up stalls and having plenty of amazing stock left over, we are well placed to deliver plenty of bargains to our local community,” Penny said.

“The cricket club has allowed us to set up a more permanent pop-up charity shop in their beautiful clubhouse, located in gorgeous grounds, just off Parvis Road”.

Penny added that the foundation will run the store at the cricket club until the end of August and is looking for more permanent premises.

“We will be open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10am until 4pm. We are also looking for volunteers to help in the shop as well as helping us to unpack our goodies on Monday afternoon and to pack and store the merchandise on Friday afternoon.”

For more information, email penny.hackney@hotmail.com or call 07876 798137.