Brooklands Museum finds new ways to welcome back visitors

BROOKLANDS Museum’s historic vehicle and aircraft collections open to the public again on Saturday, with visitors required to book timed-entry tickets in advance.

The museum, ranged across 32-acres of the former aircraft manufacturing and car racing complex between Weybridge and Byfleet, has been closed for more than four months.

A father and son enjoy a picnic near some of Brooklands’ historic aeroplanes

It has introduced COVID-19 safety procedures for the reopening, including one-way systems and enhanced cleaning regimes to help keep visitors safe.

The Brooklands displays bring to life the record-breaking achievements that happened on the racetrack, in the former aircraft factories and on the airfield.

The aircraft on display were all built at Brooklands, including the Hurricane fighter, the Wellington bomber and the Concorde supersonic airliner.

A selection of vintage cars from the museum’s collection

“In light of the COVID-19 situation, we’ve had the opportunity to change around the collections and create new ways to tell the fascinating stories of the legends and pioneers from Brooklands’ past,” said the museum’s director of collections, interpretation and heritage, Alex Patterson.

“We’ll have daily live demonstrations of our cars and motorcycles on the track and an exciting new trail has been developed so that people can explore outdoors as much as possible.”

Following the success of last year’s summer fete event, Brooklands is continuing to have a variety of refreshment stalls and activities in its relaxation area, in front of the Clubhouse, throughout the summer. Rides on a vintage bus are also on offer, at no extra cost.

For ticket prices and time slot information, visit www.brooklandsmuseum.com.