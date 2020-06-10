Hockey team focused on raising NHS funds

THEY have smashed through every target they set themselves, but the Gordon’s First XI hockey team are continuing in their attempt to raise as much money as possible for the Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

NET GAIN – The First XI hockey team at Gordon’s have left their initial fundraising target well behind

The West End school’s team set themselves the challenge of raising £500 for the hospitals by running 50 miles daily between them. Such is their determination, though, they are covering up to 35 miles extra each day and have raised a staggering £1,246 for the charity.

Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust works with people to improve their mental and physical health and learning difficulties.

Team member Abi White said: “As a team we decided the least we could do is to help the community by doing something that will make a difference.

“We want to say a massive thank you to all the key workers out there keeping us safe. To show our gratitude we decided to run 1,500 miles during the month of May as a team.

“For us, this is a challenge and a way for us to give back.”

The team enjoyed one of their most successful seasons, lifting the Lord Wandsworth College Tournament Shield, scoring 42 goals and only conceding three. The girls then went on to beat KCS Wimbledon at their invitational 11-a-side tournament.

“The success of our fundraising challenge tops an incredible season for us and we are thrilled to be competing as a team again while raising funds for such a worthwhile cause,” Abi said.