Three charged after police officer is attacked

THREE people have been charged with assault against an emergency services worker, after a police officer was attacked while investigating a possible breach of lockdown rules in West Byfleet.

The three – an 18-year-old of no fixed address, and a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, both from Woking – have been released on bail conditions and are due to appear at Guildford Magistrates Court on 19 June.

Borough commander for Woking, Temporary Inspector David Bentley

The assault took place in West Byfleet Recreation Ground on Camphill Road shortly before 7pm on Thursday, 21 May, and saw the officer, who was on solo patrol, taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“We are aware that there were multiple witnesses to this incident, a number of whom filmed the attack, and we continue to urge anyone with any information or footage to get in touch with us,” said Temporary Inspector David Bentley, borough commander for Woking.

“We are also aware that videos are being shared on social media and we would ask people to consider the impact of sharing these. Not only is the footage evidential in nature, but seeing it being circulated will no doubt be distressing for both our officer and his wider family.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any further information can call 101, quoting reference number PR/45200052505. You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.