Illustrating support for mental health charity

AN ILLUSTRATOR is selling her stock of prints at big discounts with a large portion going to the local mental health charity Woking Mind.

Katie Hook, who runs a calligraphy and illustrations business, is offering a “pay what you can” sale after her usual outlet of art and craft fairs in the spring and summer were cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

One of Katie’s inspirational illustrations

“I had leftover stock of prints and a lot were from my Mind mental health range, which feature quotes to support those having a hard time,” Katie said.

“I felt these were particularly relevant at the moment, and rather than letting them sit in a box, I decided to let people offer what they can, and support a very worthy cause at the same time.”

Illustrator and calligrapher Katie Hook

Katie, who lives in Knaphill and works fulltime in marketing at a private school in Weybridge, took up calligraphy as a hobby two years ago and soon received requests for her work.

“I started selling them at fairs but now I have a load of prints I was going to take this year. I’d much rather people had them in their homes rather than stored in boxes,” she said.

“People are looking for positive messages and these are on a ‘pay what you can’ basis with 30% going to a very important local charity.”

The prints usually cost up to £20, but the sale has a minimum price of £5 per print, to cover postage.

For more information, visit https://khook91.wixsite.com/home.