Cash prizes for Victoria Square art competition

THERE’S still time to enter the Victoria Square Art Project, which could see your artwork win a £500 prize and go on show at The Lightbox museum and gallery.

Professional and amateur artists, school pupils and students are invited to make the most of moments of lockdown creativity and enter the competition which celebrates the latest Woking town centre redevelopment.

The Victoria Square competition is open to everyone connected to Woking and is looking to promote contemporary themes

They are asked to submit artwork to the Victoria Square Art Project, which will stage an exhibition of entries at The Lightbox museum and gallery.

There are 10 prizes of £500 for “best in show” entries judged to contribute to connecting Woking’s flagship development with the town and its people.

The project is being staged in partnership with Victoria Square Woking Ltd and #WeAreWoking, with a closing date of Monday 1 June. Anyone from the age of 11 can enter the competition and all are eligible to win a prize.

The exhibition will aim to show a diverse range of artworks. The selection panel will be particularly looking for work that has a contemporary feel, reflecting contemporary themes and concerns. But traditional mediums and methods are not excluded.

Selected artworks will be permanently displayed throughout Victoria Square once it opens

The Lightbox director Marilyn Scott said: “This competition, open to all those connected with Woking, is a fantastic opportunity for the people of the town to show off their artistic skills and really personalise the Victoria Square development.

“I can’t wait to see the submissions and encourage all those with artistic talents to put their best foot forward and get involved.”

She added that the initiative was invaluable in helping to spread The Lightbox’s message that “art has the power to make you feel good”, as well as supporting the organisation’s social purpose, to improve the quality and lives of its community.

Entrants can submit an entry, including a high-resolution image, via www.thelightbox.org.uk until 11.59pm on 1 June 2020.