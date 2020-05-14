Victoria’s Kitchen shares recipes online

PARENTS around Britain and in America are baking cakes with their children from recipes being shared online by a Woking culinary expert.

Victoria Davies, who is sharing her cake recipes online

Victoria Davies, who runs Victoria’s Kitchen, started the tutorials after having to suspend her classes at the Mayford Centre.

“I have been running the classes for 10 years and was planning big celebrations focused around the Woking Food and Drink Festival,” Victoria said.

“I don’t usually do tutorials online but decided to share recipes for adults and children to make during lockdown. These include doughnuts, Rice Krispies treats, cookies and brownies and more. I’m aiming on doing at least one recipe a week.”

Victoria’s classes usually involve sugarcraft, which needs specialist equipment, but the online tutorials are much more simple.

One of Victoria’s sweet-tooth delights

Her husband Huw is a professional guitar player who performs in bands in West End shows. He provides musical accompaniment for the baking lessons.

“I thought it would be good to do something positive,” said Victoria. “I started with my regular students but then other people joined in and I’ve had people from America trying recipes.

“People have been sending pictures of what they’ve made – it’s lovely.”

She said she hoped to reopen her classes at the business centre in Mayford when the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

For more information, visit www.victorias-kitchen.com or email eat@victorias-kitchen.com.