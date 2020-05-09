Eco-friendly garden rooms company offers complete service

TWO friends and former colleagues have set up a company building garden rooms and larger structures using environmentally friendly panels after they separately moved back to the Woking area.

Simon Crease, who grew up near New Haw, and Paul Sidebottom, who lived in Woking, went to work abroad and were colleagues at an engineering company in Switzerland several years ago.

Designer Simon Crease hard at work on one of LaneRow’s eco friendly buildings

They both moved back to the area with their young families last year and got back into contact.

Paul decided to build a four-bedroom home near Bisley using Structurally Insulated Panels (SIPs), made of strong manufactured wood boards with a foam core that improves the strength and insulation.

He was helped by Simon and the project led them to set up LaneRow, named from a combination of part of their addresses, to make buildings out of SIPs. Simon designs the buildings while Paul is more involved in the construction.

Paul told the News & Mail that the panels, which are made in Britain, are starting to replace old building methods and offer better insulation, quicker build times and more breathable structures.

Construction expert Paul Sidebottom handles the building side of LaneRow

“SIPs are now used to build houses, commercial buildings and garden rooms,” he said. “Often a SIPs garden room will have higher insulation qualities than the house it sits beside.”

He said the panels are thin, but strong and have good insulation while being able to be clad in a wide variety of material.

Simon and Paul offer DIY kits for buildings that they design and then offer advice throughout the construction.

They also construct buildings from garden rooms to house extensions and bigger buildings.

Most garden rooms do not need planning permission, provided they are not used for accommodation.

“All aspects of your project will be designed and built by us so no third-party contractors are involved,” Paul said. “Our Eco SIPs structure can integrate solar or green energy.”

Simon said the current social distancing restrictions should not interfere with their ability to provide buildings.

“I can do the design work from home and communicate with the supply lines remotely. During construction, we can keep apart.

“We are open for business.”

Simon, who lives near Knaphill, went to Fullbrook School in New Haw.

His working arrangement means he can look after his two sons while his wife, Jo MacDonald, runs her speciality recruitment company JMR Global.

For more information, visit www.lanerow.co.uk.