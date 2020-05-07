Local actor streams performances live from Gordon’s School

AN ACTOR and musician who is a house parent at Gordon’s School is entertaining local families with open air musical performances.

Ben Heathcote, who has appeared on the West End in The Lion King, Mamma Mia and Return to the Forbidden Planet, has performed a range of rock and pop songs on the school’s Front Field.

Ben Heathcote performing at Gordon’s School

The sessions have been live-streamed through the school’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/GordonsSch/ – and viewed around the world by more than 2,500 people.

Lorraine Parkings, watching with her husband from Spain, commented: “Loving every minute of this”. Other comments included, “definitely cheered us up” and “It was brilliant. We were singing along and watched from the garden on a big screen, it was just like being at a festival”.

Ben has toured in the UK and overseas and entertained troops in Cyprus, Bahrain, Dubai, Afghanistan and the Falklands.

He said: “It’s been great to hear that so many people have enjoyed these impromptu sessions and found them uplifting in these uncertain times.

“Music is my passion and it’s great to be able to share some of my favourite songs knowing that others are singing along at home too.”

Before the lockdown, Ben, who has appeared in TV series and on film, ran the monthly Heathcote’s Comedy Club at the Rowbarge pub in St John’s.

He and his wife Danielle, who have a son and daughter, are house parents at the school in West End. They have lived in the village for about 15 years and her parents, Brian and Jean Wilson, have been residents for 55 years.

Ben’s next performance is scheduled for Friday 8 May at 6.30pm.