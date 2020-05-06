Hospice grateful for community support

A CHARITABLE donation has put a smile on the faces of staff at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice as they care for some of the community’s most vulnerable patients during the coronoavirus crisis.

The Woking District Rotary Club has stepped in and given £4,000 towards the costs of staff lunches for the next four months.

Staff have been touched by the messages of support

“What makes this donation even more special from the Woking District Rotary Club is that it is specifically for our team who are frontline workers,” said Phil Wormley, Woking & Sam Beare’s director of fundraising. “We made the decision to provide our staff with food and drink while working so that they did not have to leave the building and in so doing this protects them by limiting their contact with others.

“The team here at the hospice are very grateful. We have been blown away by all the support from our community.”

President of Woking District Rotary Club Michael Holden said: “We have always been strong supporters of Woking Hospice and so I’m delighted that we are able to help them again now at this time of exceptional crisis.

“As well as the initial donation from our charity funds, our members readily agreed to make personal donations totalling £1,000 for each of the next three months so that we can repeat this for four consecutive months.”

Staff at the hospice say they have been moved by the donations to keep them safe at this time, along with messages of support being sent by the local community.

A deliver of goodies from McVities was warmly received

“Due to the cancellation or postponement of all of our fundraising events and the closure of all of our shops, a large percentage of our income has been nullified and like many we are not alone in the economic challenges that this pandemic presents,” added Phil.

“Now more than ever we have been blown away by the support from our community. Whether you have given a monetary donation, you have delivered supplies for the staff or you and your children have sent us messages of support and artwork, every act of kindness is gratefully received – thank you and please keep the support coming as it really does put a smile on the faces of all of our staff.”

If you would like to support the hospice staff, get in touch by emailing fundraising@wsbhospices.co.uk or visit their website to make a donation at www.wsbhospices.co.uk.