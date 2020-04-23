Community choir Zoom together

MEMBERS of a motivational singing group are continuing to hit the high notes and attract new members by getting together for rehearsals online.

Woking Community Choir was only a few weeks into its first term when its sessions at Moorcroft Centre for the Community had to suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.

Woking Community Choir members meeting up for an online rehearsal

Undeterred, the group continues to sing together every Wednesday at noon, conducted by their award-winning leader, Emily Bollon.

They are using the online video-conferencing service, Zoom, hearing and seeing each other on their computer screens.

“Our virtual rehearsals are so much fun, said Emily, the founder of the Motivation by Music company, which specialises in team-building through group singing.

“We have a good old sing and dance together. Much like our normal practice sessions, I aim to get people moving as much as possible using finger clicks, clapping, hand actions, shimmies, or a gentle sway. Whatever people are up for.”

She said the choir is suitable for singers of all abilities, with no auditions to join. Singing is great for physical and mental wellbeing, helping to relieve stress and connecting people through shared experience.

“We don’t kick anyone out. We learn our songs with a very simple technique, which is ‘call and response’. I sing a line and the group repeats it back to me, so you don’t need any prior experience.

“You don’t need to know how to read music, you can just get stuck in.”

The choir performs a variety of uplifting rock, pop and gospel songs which help people feel connected and ready to face their challenges.

Woking Community Choir is funded by Woking Borough Council’s arts development programme.

The online rehearsals are free for all residents. To join in, email arts@woking.gov.uk or call 01483 743696 to request a registration form. Members receive a weekly email from Emily containing song sheets and a link to access the live meeting on Zoom.