Private hospitals band together to help NHS

TWO private hospitals have given their facilities over to NHS patients, so that local health services are better able to meet increased demand during the coronavirus crisis.

The Ashford & St Peter’s Hospital Trust said it extends “a huge thank you” to Nuffield Health Woking and BMI Runnymede in Chertsey, who have given space within their sites to enable patient care to continue.

The BMI Runnymede have given all of their wards and theatres to Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals, who have moved the paediatric ward, general surgery and orthopaedic surgery over. This means the entire BMI hospital is now delivering NHS services, enabling St Peter’s to have additional space to care for COVID-19 patients.

The Nuffield Health Hospital in Woking is also fully committed to providing NHS services and Ashford and St Peter’s have now relocated its end-of-life care service there. This began last week, with the ability to expand capacity as needed.

“The flexibility of these two organisations and their staff has been incredible – I want to extend a huge thank you to them, and also the team here at Ashford and St Peter’s who have made huge efforts to make the new arrangements work,” said Dr David Fluck, acting chief executive at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals. “These changes have been implemented at great pace which of course is a challenge, but I’ve just been so impressed with the ‘can do’ attitude and commitment of everyone involved.”

Adelle Johnstone, executive director at BMI Runnymede said: “We may be from different organisations, but we are united in our combined commitment to patient care and are proud to work as part of this amazing NHS-led healthcare network. We have always enjoyed a close relationship with NHS colleagues, which means that we have been able to integrate well and help ensure that patients receive the urgent treatment that they need.”

Kevin Griffiths, hospital director at Nuffield Health Woking Hospital, said: “We are pleased to offer our support to NHS patients and the teams at Ashford and St Peter’s at this challenging time. The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our country, challenging us, and the effort, dedication and commitment of NHS staff is truly humbling.

“As the UK’s largest healthcare charity, we are in a unique position to care for NHS patients clinically, physically and mentally, this includes offering access to our 14 nurseries across the UK to NHS workers. We are committed to supporting everyone in our local communities to maintain their health and wellbeing. We have free workout videos, physiotherapy advice, and wellbeing activities for all members of the family, including children, available at our Building a Healthier Nation at Home website: www.nuffieldhealth.com/at-home.”